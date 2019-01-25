Catfish and the Bottlemen announce only gig date in Yorkshire and here’s how you can get tickets

Have your say

Catfish and the Bottlemen are coming to the Sheffield DSA Arena as part of a huge 12 gig tour promoting the new album The Balance which is out at the end of April.

In a rush of confirmations following the successful release of new single, Longshot, earlier this month, it’s now known that the new album release will be closely followed by a run of live shows across UK and Europe this Spring.

Catfish and The Bottlemen

New songs from the 11-track album will feature in a 12-show run that kicks off in Galway, the Republic of Ireland.

The newly announced arena dates throughout the UK will offer disappointed fans, who missed out on their imminent and SOLD OUT arena dates this February, another chance to score tickets.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The full list of freshly booked dates is as follows:

Sun 28 Apr Galway, Leisureland

Tue 30 Apr Dublin, The Olympia Theatre

Thu 2 May Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sat 4 May Coventry, Ericsson Indoor Arena

Sun 5 May Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 7 May Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Wed 8 May Manchester, Manchester Arena

Mon 13 May Madrid, La Riviera

Tue 14 May Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Thu 16 May Milan, Alcatraz

Sat 18 May Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

Mon 20 May Amsterdam, Melkweg

When are tickets available?

For details of special fan ticket presale, further announcements on new music and to sign up for mailing list updates connect with Catfish and the Bottlemen at:

Web: www.catfishandthebottlemen.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/catfishandthebottlemen

Twitter: twitter.com/thebottlemen

Instagram: www.instagram.com/catfishandthebottlemen/