Britpop stars Shed Seven to headline Leeds First Direct Arena - win UK tour preview gig tickets

Britpop stars Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever UK tour including their first headline arena show later this year at Leeds First Direct Arena.

But we are giving you the chance to see them perform there THIS WEEK.

The Going For Gold hitmakers will preview their forthcoming November and December dates with a YEP exclusive acoustic set and chat which we will stream live from the First Direct Arena this Wednesday, at 4pm.

And we are giving ten lucky fans the chance to win a pair of tickets each, in a free prize draw, to be there in person for our first money-can't-buy intimate gig at the Arena.

See entry details below and watch the stream live, or then on demand, at www.facebook.com/YEP.newspaper.

Going For Gold hitmakers Shed Seven, who formed in York in 1990, will play 20 UK dates on the tour including Leeds First Direct Arena, on Saturday, December 7.

Special guests are The Twang and, added to the Leeds show will be Sheffield indie chart stars Reverend & The Makers.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for the tour - full details below - go on sale on Friday, March 1, at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For Leeds First Direct Arena also call 0844 248 1585 or visit www.firstdirectarena.com.

It marks the 25th anniversary since the release of debut album, Change Giver.

The tour will feature choice cuts from latest album Instant Pleasures, including fan favourites Room In My House and Better Days, plus the band's greatest hits such as Going For Gold, Chasing Rainbows, On Standby, She Left Me On Friday, Getting Better and Disco Down.

Frontman Rick Witter said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road later this year to play some of our favourite venues and visit some brand new places.

"It’s always been the band's ambition to play an Arena show and we are absolutely thrilled that finally we are getting to do this in our home county Yorkshire!! See you at the front.”

The alternative rockers contributed to the Britpop music scene of the 1990s which was dominated by the likes of Oasis and Blur. They belonged to the post-Smiths wave of bands and at the height of their popularity, between 1994 and 1999, they had 15 top 40 singles and four top 20 albums in the UK.

The band officially broke up in 2003, but reformed for a greatest hits tour in July 2007 and ten years later released, Instant Pleasures, their first new album in 16 years, which went top ten and achieved acclaim far and wide.

The Twang

Shed Seven originally comprised singer, Witter, guitarist/keyboardist Joe Johnson, bassist Tom Gladwin and drummer Alan Leach. Johnson was later replaced by Paul Banks.

WIN TICKETS TO OUR SHED SEVEN EXCLUSIVE INTIMATE LIVE STREAM ACOUSTIC GIG AND CHAT

We have TEN pairs of tickets to be won to be in the audience for our first intimate live stream gig from Leeds First Direct Arena featuring acoustic songs and chat with Shed Seven on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 4pm.

Winners must arrive no later than 3.30pm - so only enter if you can attend. It is scheduled to finish before 5pm.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets simply enter our free entry prize draw.

You can submit your details using our secure web form - CLICK HERE.

Or on Twitter follow @GW1962 and retweet any of his tweets which have the hashtag #YEPcompSS19.

Winners will be chosen at random from all entries and notified. But hurry. Deadline is on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 4pm.

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply - for full details CLICK HERE.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia, SJM Concerts and Leeds First Direct Arena to alert winners, distribute prizes or as otherwise directed.

SHED SEVEN 2019 UK TOUR DATES - WITH SUPPORT THE TWANG

NOVEMBER

THU 21 STOKE VICTORIA HALL

FRI 22 BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

SAT 23 NOTTINGHAM ROCK CITY

MON 25 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

TUE 26 BLACKBURN KING GEORGES HALL

THU 28 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

FRI 29 GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY

DECEMBER

MON 02 MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL

TUE 03 SCUNTHORPE BATHS HALL

THU 05 LIVERPOOL O2 ACADEMY

FRI 06 LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

SAT 07 LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA (Plus special guests The Twang and Reverend & The Makers)

MON 09 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

TUE 10 NORWICH UEA

WED 11 NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY

FRI 13 LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON

MON 16 CARDIFF UNI THE GREAT HALL

TUE 17 BOURNEMOUTH O2 ACADEMY

WED 18 BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

FRI 20 MANCHESTER O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

SHED SEVEN LNKS

Web: www.shedseven.com

Facbook: www.facebook.com/shedseven

Twiitter: @shedseven

Spotify: spotify.com