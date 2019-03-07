Britpop stars Black Grape, Cast and Dodgy to play Summer Series 2019 at Leeds Millennium Square

Black Grape, Cast and Dodgy have been announced to play a night celebrating Britpop during the now annual Summer Series live events at Leeds Millennium Square.

The date for your diary is Friday, August 2.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £25 plus booking fee, available online at www.millsqleeds.com and from the city centre box office at Leeds Town hall on 0113 376 0318. A discount is available for groups of four or more.

The Millennium Square Summer Series will include other concerts, community festivals and film screenings, including The Orchestra of Opera North backing The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics on Saturday, July 27, an 80s Classical night, featuring Jimmy Somerville, Nik Kershaw, Howard Jones on Friday, July 28 and a live soundtrack screening of Jurassic Park, on Sunday, July 28.

Seventies disco icon Brutus Gold will take charge of a retro spectacular when Brutus Gold's Love Train returns on August 10 in what will be one of the highlights of this year’s Summer Series.

For details and more event yet to be announced visit www.millsqleeds.com.

It will be the first time Black Grape have played in Leeds since they reformed, will mark a welcome return for Cast who performed a much talked about show at O2 Academy last December in 2018 and marks 25 years since Dodgy's seminal album Homegrown.



Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape, featuring former members of Happy Mondays and Ruthless Rap Assassins. are the definitive band of an era who fused rock and electronic, alternative dance and Manchester sounds into a new band.

They are famed for their deep lyrics and skilled musicianship, mesmeric and riotous live shows.

Their stand out albums include It's Great When You're Straight...Yeah.

Ryder said: "We’re really looking forward to playing Summer Series 2019 with Cast and Dodgy - party time in Leeds!"



Cast are the Liverpool band who emerged from the Britpop scene with their own take on the sound.

Their debut album All Change was Polydor’s highest ever selling debut album and commercial success continued throughout the nineties.

Often called The Who of the nineties and with Noel Gallagher as a big fan, Cast will perform off the back of a well received greatest hits album and 13 date tour that lit up venues around the country.



Dodgy were only together for seven years but sold more than a million records worldwide in that time, with three albums and 12 Top 40 singles, including Top 5 hit Good Enough, which remains a bonafide anthem to this day.

Featuring the original line up of Nigel Clark, Andy Miller and Mathew Priest, the newly reformed band will play all their catchiest summer hits from Staying Out For The Summer to In A Room.

Dodgy said “This is one we’re really looking forward to this Summer. What a line up!”