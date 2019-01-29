Boyzone support Asher Knight to perform anti-bullying gig in Leeds school

Yorkshire's latest pop star Asher Knight will help young teens to beat the bullies with a special Leeds school gig while supporting Boyzone.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter is using the power of music to confront issues he faced as a teenager.

He hopes his meaningful songs and his own compelling story will inspire others to overcome hard times and make their own dreams come true.

Asher will take his empowering message into a city comprehensive ahead of supporting boy band icons Boyzone at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday (Feb 1, 2019), 7.30pm.

Tickets are £37 to £58 to see Boyzone - Thank You & Goodnight - the Farewell Tour, with support from Asher Knight and Luena Martinez, at Leeds First Direct Arena, on Friday, February 1, at 7.30pm. Visit www.firstdirectarena.com.

Asher is part of The Power of Muzik Collective, a group of singers who perform as part of a music therapy initiative to educate young people, launched by former X Factor and Pop Idol vocal coach CeCe Sammy

He has performed to more than 10,000 students across the country In association with children’s charity Barnardo's.

"There isn’t a feeling better than being able to know you have impacted someone’s life. My story, and what I went through, isn’t rare. It’s a story that lots of people have experienced," said the Bradford born singer.

"Saying that there is hope, even after what can be really traumatic experience at school, is very powerful. I get messages from students saying ‘thank you’, as well as that they are speaking out at school and finding the help they need."

He said: "I wanted to move into the world of pop music but had a lot of problems with anxiety and poor self-esteem as I was bullied very badly at school.

"Every song I sing has deep meaning to me. I am lucky to work with some incredible songwriters who take the ideas I have for songs and together we make them a reality.

"My latest single, Save Me from Myself, really talks about the journey I have been on over the last four years, working to repair the deep pain I felt.

His advice to anyone who is being bullied or currently going through a personal struggle is to speak out.

He added: "Talk to someone! Parents, teachers, your doctor … they all can help in some way. Don’t bottle it up inside, as that can hurt you more. I also like to remind young people that they are loved and that they are important no matter what!"

Working with CeCe Sammy has helped him to improve his self-belief and ability to talk with confidence in public.

Asher SAID: "CeCe became a huge mentor for me and she really took me under her wing. She helped me overcome my anxiety and worries about performing and really is one of the main reasons as to why I’m able to get up on stage now in front of huge crowds.

"I work with CeCe very closely still to this day. She has been my mentor for 5 years now and I have spent time abroad with her, worked on tonnes of TV jobs with her and spread the word about the Power Of Muzik with her, so we really are like family.

"My solo career matches well with what the Power of Muzik want to convey. I love working alongside the group as it allows me to reach out more to people and spread my message.

"There have been so many musicians that have been able to help me through different stages of my life. Elvis Presley was able to help me when I felt lost and didn’t know what to do with my life. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” was the first song I ever sang, and that gave me clarity, but also a dream and desire to do what I am doing now. Sam Smith is also a big inspiration, and was an influence for my new single."