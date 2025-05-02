Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is who is in the cast of Beyond Paradise series 3 👀

Beyond Paradise features some major guest stars for series 3.

The final episode of the season is set to air tonight.

But has been in the cast in 2025?

The Shipton Abbott team is back and on the case of a missing nurse. It is almost time for the season finale of Beyond Paradise.

After weeks of beautiful scenery and pleasingly puzzling mysteries, audiences will soon be checking out from their stay in the picturesque village. However there has been a promising update on the show’s future - more here .

But who is in the cast of Beyond Paradise? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast for Beyond Paradise series 3?

The regular cast of the previous two seasons will be back for the new batch of Beyond Paradise episodes. It includes:

Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman)

Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd)

Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams)

Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford)

Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd)

Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins).

The returning cast also includes Jamie Bamber (Archie Hughes), Jade Harrison (CS Charlie Woods), and Melina Sinadinou (Zoe Williams).

Beyond Paradise series 3 | Joss Barratt/ BBC

Who are the guest stars for series 3?

Beyond Paradise will be welcoming a few new faces including Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan. As well as Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther’s Cornish policing counterparts

Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) is returning as Reverend Kate, while Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes.

Joining them amongst the scenic landscapes of Devon and Cornwall are: Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Jason Hughes (Midsummer Murders), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon), and more.

How to watch Beyond Paradise?

Once again, the show will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. The first episode of series three will start at 8pm this evening.

It will also be available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer. The Beeb has not said if the full boxset will drop on the service today or, if like Death in Paradise, the episodes will also be added weekly.

