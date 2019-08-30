Author of The Salt Path Raynor Winn takes part in East Riding book event

Writer and long distance walker Raynor Winn will talk about her book The Salt Path as part of the East Riding Festival of Words in Beverley.

When they lost their home and livelihood, just as her husband Moth was also diagnosed with a terminal illness, Raynor and Moth started walking. They impulsively decided to walk the 630-mile South West Coast Path, at a time in their lives when they seemed to have nothing left and no time.

Living wild and free at the mercy of the sea and sky, they discovered a new and liberating existence on The Salt Path.

This is a tale of the impact of homelessness and the strength of the human spirit to endure.

Raynor will be at Beverley Art Gallery on Sunday October 20 from 11am to noon. She will be in conversation with Paul Hughes, reader, published poet and library supervisor at North Bridlington Library.

The event is free, but booking is essential either at www.festivalofwords.co.uk or by calling 01482 392699.

‘The Salt Path’ is available to reserve at East Riding Libraries (just pop in a library branch or mobile, or use the app to reserve a copy) or is also available as a free eBook on the Borrowbox app using East Riding Library membership.