Six St.Patrick’s Day Events happening in Yorkshire

Have your say

St.Patrick’s Day is almost upon us once again, as this Saturday March 17 will see celebrations galore for the foremost patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick.

Not only Ireland, but England, Wales and Scotland will all be celebrating, and towns and cities around Yorkshire will also be partaking in the celebrations.

St.Patrick's Day celebrations hit the whole of Yorkshire

March 11 saw Leeds go all out for St.Patrick’s Day, with the city hosting a highly attended Parade, but there are also other events being held in Yorkshire on St.Patrick’s Day itself, so if you’re wanting to celebrate all things Irish and paint the town green, there are a variety of different events in which you can do so.

Leeds counts down to St Patrick's Day with city's 2018 parade





1. St.Patrick’s Day Beer Festival, Tapton Hall

Tapton Hall in Sheffield is hosting a Beer Festival in order to celebrate Paddy’s day. Although its title suggests a focus on beer, this events will also have a range of food stands, including Jerk Chicken, Pizza and Hog Roast and will also feature bands such as Don Barrell Gents, Quick Steel and ChrisCooperBand.

Experience a traditional Irish Dance or attend a Ceilidh

This event is free and will run from 4pm until Midnight.

For more information click here.



2. St.Patrick’s Day Ceilidh at the Clarke Foley Centre, Ilkley

Experience a traditional Irish Ceilidh at the Clarke Foley Centre, located in Ilkley.

This Ceilidh will involve Irish folk music, singing, traditional dancing and storytelling and will also include a supper and cash bar. It is being held in order to fundraising event and will also feature The Phoenix Band.

Tickets are £15 and are available from at the Clarke Foley Centre. The event will run from 7pm to 10.30 pm.

For more information click here.



3. St Patrick’s Day Brunch, Eric’s Restaurant, Huddersfield

Eric’s Restaurant in Huddersfield have added a special, one-off St.Patrick’s Day Brunch which is available on Saturday morning.

The brunch menu comprises of starters, main and desserts, all of which are traditional Irish food or with an Irish twist. Irish Oatmeal, Irish Salt Beef Reuben and Guiness Chocolate Pancakes all feature on this menu, amongst other delicious and inventive dishes.

It will be available from 11am-2pm, costing £18 for 2 courses and £20 for 3 courses.

For more information click here.



4. St.Patrick’s Day Celebration, YMCA Theatre, Scarborough

The YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, hosts many fantastic musicals, pantomimes, dance school shows, and plays throughout the year.

St.Patrick’s Day will see yet another spectacular show, as the theatre celebrates all things Irish with a show-stopping performance, presented by Kevin O’Connor School of Irish Dancing.

The event will begin at 7pm and all seats costs £17.

For further information click here.



5. St.Patrick’s Day Ceilidh at the Zydeco and Cajun Festival, Malton

Malton’s seventh annual Yorkshire Cajun & Zydeco Festival will take place this weekend and for the very first time, an Irish Ceilidh has been added to the list, coinciding with St.Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Taking place at The Milton Rooms, Malton, this event will feature Charlie's Cajun Ceilidh Band, which has been specially created for this event and will combine Cajun music, the emblematic music of Louisiana, with Irish folk music.

This festival runs from March 16-18, with the Ceilidh taking place on March 17 from 6.45-8pm.

For more information click here.



6. Pop-up Dinner - St Patrick meets Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Food Finder, York

Hosted by Chef Sue Nelson, Yorkshire Food Hero 2016 and founder of Yorkshire Food Finder, this event will allow you to dine in style and taste dishes served in a style reminiscent of the Emerald Isle.

The only exception from the rest of the Irish themed menu will be the signature Yorkshire cheese board, a staple of every good meal.

Tickets cost £50.00 per person and they ask that you arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

For further information click here.

