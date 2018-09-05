Roxanne Pallett dropped from radio and Cinderella pantomime following Celebrity Big Brother punch row

Roxanne Pallett will not return to her radio show or star in the upcoming pantomime following the fallout from her Celebrity Big Brother exit.

The former Emmerdale star joined Minster FM in York and North Yorkshire earlier this year, hosting the breakfast show with Ben Fry.

However, she has stepped down from the job after her controversial appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house, where she accused soap star Thomas of punching her.

After walking out of the house, she apologised and said she had got it wrong, telling Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis she feared she was "the most hated woman in Britain".

A statement from the radio station, which was read out on air, said: "As a result of discussions today with her representatives, Minster FM can confirm that Roxanne Pallett has stepped down from her position at the station with immediate effect to take some time out and reflect on recent events.

"Roxanne will not be returning to Minster FM."

Bridget Davies, managing director at Minster FM, said: "We are very close to our audience and our customers, and it's been alien to us to not be able to honestly communicate with them.

"It's been very difficult not to be able to tell them what's been going on in here at the station.

Under-fire Roxanne Pallett has also stepped down from playing Cinderella in this year's pantomime in Chesterfield.

Former Emmerdale actor Ms Pallett sparked widespread public anger locally and nationally after she accused ex-Coronation Street star Mr Thomas of 'punching' her during what he and many viewers said was a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Paul Holmon Associates, the producers of Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre, said: "Roxanne Pallett has decided to step down from her upcoming role as Cinderella in Chesterfield in order to take some time out and reflect on recent events.

"We wish Roxanne the best and will be announcing her replacement in due course."

More than 5,000 people signed this online petition calling for her to be replaced.

Ms Pallett's controversial reaction to the play-fight included her branding Mr Thomas a 'woman beater' and telling other housemates he had harmed her.

She left the Channel 5 show in tears late on Friday night and was labelled 'manipulative' and 'poisonous' by some housemates and many viewers.

Ms Pallett - who played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale and has appeared in Dancing On Ice, Waterloo Road and Casualty - has since apologised 'massively' for her 'overreaction'.

A distressed Mr Thomas - who was not removed from the house after producers reviewed footage of the play-fight - said the 35-year-old 'nearly ruined me'.

Thousands of viewers have complained to Ofcom over Ms Pallett's reaction to the 'punch' and the media regulator is currently deciding whether to investigate or not.