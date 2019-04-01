REVIEW: Disney characters come to life on the ice in Leeds

ANYTHING Disney-associated tends to be spectacular and magical by its very nature.

Take that to the ice, though, and it reaches a whole new level of magnificence.

Dory and Nemo characters at Disney On Ice

The Wonderful World Of Disney On Ice arrived at First Direct Arena, Leeds again with a captivating show that left the crowd mesmerised. And I’m not just talking about the elated wide-eyed children.

Brilliantly staged and choreographed, it enjoys a breathtaking start as skaters skilfully create the sense of a wildebeest stampede during The Lion King’s “Hakuna Matata”.

Other crowd-pleasers include Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Circle of Life as Simba performs with his mates Timon the meerkat and warthog Pumba.

Next up, the seven dwarfs march on to “Heigh Ho” and “Whistle While You Work” before the lighting turns dark for the arrival of the wicked witch, armed with that poisoned apple to trick the unknowing Snow White.

We all know how that fairytale ends, though, and then it is the turn of Aladin to grace the ice with some stunning sequences that even includes, at one point, an elephant dominating the rink.

Elsa from Frozen takes to the ice.

Jasmine arrives from a balcony for a duet in “A Whole New World”, there is a kaleidoscope of colour to depict sea scenes in The Little Mermaid and some audience interaction, too, as a girl from the crowd releases a lantern with Rapunzel and Flynn at the beginning of their beautiful duet “I See the Light.”

Toy Story is always a favourite when it comes to Disney On Ice, especially the perfectly precise soldiers who arrive to the Toys Are Back in Town to the tune of the famous Thin Lizzy song.

For the first time in Leeds, Dory is at her forgetful best as she is joined by Nemo and Marlin but, of course, the show’s big eye-catching finale is centred around Frozen.

A show on ice…? What else could it possibly be?

Disney's Rapunzel on the ice

With numerous sequences, a raft of set changes and featuring all the characters from Anna to Elsa, Kristoff to Hans - and not forgetting Olaf - it superbly brings the perpetually frozen world of Arandelle to life.

And everyone is left singing Let It Go once more on the way home.