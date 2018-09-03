Petition demands Roxanne Pallett be removed from Cinderella pantomime after CBB punch row

Scores of people have called for Roxanne Pallett to be axed from playing Cinderella in this year’s pantomime in Chesterfield.

The ex-Emmerdale actor left the Celebrity Big Brother house on Friday night after she told other housemates she was ‘punched’ by former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

Mr Thomas, who was controversially issued with a formal warning by Big Brother for alleged physical contact, insisted there was ‘no malice’ in what happened and many viewers argued it was just play-fighting.

He was not removed from the house after producers on the Channel 5 show reviewed footage of the alleged altercation.

Thousands of viewers have complained to Ofcom over Ms Pallett’s reaction to the ‘punch’ and the media regulator is currently deciding whether to investigate or not.

Ms Pallett - who played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale and has appeared in Dancing On Ice, Waterloo Road and Casualty - is advertised to appear in Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre in December.

On Saturday night, singer Rhydian Roberts, who will play Prince Charming in the show, tweeted a GIF showing someone running away

This online petition has been started calling for Ms Pallett to be replaced and states: "After the recent horrific display during her stint in Big Brother, I think it's clear to see that this woman is not the most desirable character to play the leading role in our local pantomime.

"I, for one, would boycott the event if she was still the leading role." On Twitter, many people have contacted Chesterfield Theatres to call for her to be dropped from the performance.

@road2navagio said: “No one will pay or want to see. She’s no Cinderella.”

@nikkirutter86 said: “Roxanne Pallett should not be rewarded for her terrible behaviour.”

@swindonmacentre said: “I feel sorry for Chesterfield Theatres. Who would want to watch Cinderella now with Roxanne as a lead role.”

Big Brother said in a tweet on Saturday morning: “Roxanne has decided to leave the Big Brother house. “The remaining housemates have been informed.”

On Monday, Roxanne Pallett said sorry for the debacle in her first interview since leaving the house.

She said she 'got it wrong' over the punch row.

A representative for Ms Pallett said on Saturday: “Roxanne decided to leave the Big Brother house late last night after deliberating for two days with some sensitive issues she felt strongly about.

“She has now been reunited with her fiancé and family and thanks everyone for their support during her time in the show.”

Ms Pallett has had a whirlwind few weeks, surviving a crash in a stock car race in July and getting engaged a week after meeting her boyfriend Lee Walton.