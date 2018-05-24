Netflix: the best new TV and films in June (plus everything else)

From summer blockbusters to superhero returns and everything inbetween, June's additions to Netflix UK are packed with comedies, dramas and thrillers of both the small and big screen varieties.
There's also a true crime series tipped to be the big new obsession, and the fan-demanded finale to a cancelled cult show.
Here's the best of what's new on Netflix UK next month - plus a complete list of everything coming in June.
The Edge Of Seventeen
A smart, endearing coming-of-age film starring Hailee Steinfeld as a cynical, acerbic adolescent - and Woody Harrelson as her wonderfully deadpan teacher and confidant. Funny and surprising, this also has a lot more depth to its characters and story than your average teen comedy-drama.
On Netflix from June 2
The Staircase
Touted as Netflix's new true crime sensation, this 13-part docu-series follows the case of Michael Peterson, who was accused of murder after his wife Kathleen was found dead at their home in 2001.
On Netflix from June 8
Sense8: The Series Finale
Like many frustrating TV cancellations, when it was announced last summer that the cult sci-fi show from Matrix creators the Wachowskis was being axed, there was a fan outcry. The result is this two-hour concluding special, which devotees hope will wrap up loose plot threads and answer burning mysteries.
On Netflix from June 8
Planet Earth II
What is it? From a swimming sloth to a nail-biting pursuit of a newborn lizard by snakes, here's another chance to luxuriate in this spellbinding, expansive BBC nature documentary series - and relax to David Attenborough's typically wonderful narration.
On Netflix from June 11
Unsolved: Tupac and Biggie
Taking a slightly different angle on the infamous murders of hip-hop's pioneering icons, this is a scripted drama following the police investigations into both cases.
On Netflix from June 18
Star Trek Beyond
The latest blockbuster in the big screen Star Trek revival, with Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto reprising their roles as Kirk, Uhura and Spock. A much pluckier and more enjoyable adventure than dour mis-step Into Darkness, there's plenty of fun action - and the interactions between Simon Pegg's Scotty and Sofia Boutella's Jaylah are a pleasing highlight.
On Netflix from June 21
Luke Cage: Season 2
Mike Colter is back as the indestructible Marvel hero Luke Cage, once again set on protecting his New York community from criminals and sleazebags. That gorgeous soundtrack is likely to play a major part once more, and Iron Fist is apparently making an appearance - continuing the pair's entertaining odd-couple dynamic from The Defenders. Season one was half-great. Fans will hope this can sustain its promise.
On Netflix from June 22
Don't Breathe
A grisly, old-fashioned exploitation flick in modern clothes; deftly executed with suspense and atmosphere by director Fede Alvarez. In Detroit, a trio of young burglars decide to rob a retired blind man who lives alone on a crumbling, derelict street. But they get far more than they bargain for when they break in.
On Netflix from June 26
All Is Lost
Robert Redford is astonishing in JC Chandor's almost entirely wordless thriller - which follows a lone sailor who must draw on every ounce of his survival instincts and resourcefulness when he runs into trouble in the middle of the Ocean. Utterly captivating stuff.
On Netflix from June 28
Glow: Season 2
The return of the 80s-set comedy/drama about a group of female wrestlers, led by Alison Brie's Ruth (or Zoya the Destroya, to you and me). Season one secured an ardent following thanks to its witty humour, nostalgic references and likeable cast.
On Netflix from June 29
The full list of everything coming to Netflix UK in June:
June 1
November 13: Attack on Paris
You Me Her: Season 3
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
MirrorMask
Somewhere Between: Season 1
Galaxy of Terror
Species II
Short Circuit 2
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director's Cut
Two Weeks
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 2
NOVA: Life's Rocky Start
NOVA: CyberWar Threat
NOVA: Inside Einstein's Mind
NOVA: 15 Years of Terror
NOVA: Memory Hackers
NOVA: School of the Future
NOVA: Rise of the Robots
NOVA: Search for the Super Battery
NOVA: Why Trains Crash
Oklahoma's Deadliest Tornadoes
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Let's Change The World: My Life's Journey Through Music
José José, el príncipe de la canción: Season 1
Beach Rats
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
Outside In
The Mansion
Pedal the World
Five Elements Ninjas
The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin
The Five Venoms
Return To The 36th Chamber
Flying Guillotine 2
Mahjong Heroes
On the Wrong Track
The Bund
Legendary Weapons of China
My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
The Flying Guillotine
Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
B.A. Pass 2
Saragarhi: Season 1
Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution: Season 1
Natsamrat - Asa Nat Hone Nahi
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam UC: Season 1
June 2
The Edge of Seventeen
Dinosaur King: Season 1
June 3
Class: Season 1
June 4
Bangkok Bachelors: Season 1
June 6
Enemigo íntimo: Season 1
June 7
Alpha and Omega
Oldboy (2013)
Ghostbusters (2016)
Dirt
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
Jihad: A Story Of The Others
June 8
Sense8: The Series Finale
Alex Strangelove
Ali's Wedding
Franco Escamilla: Por La Anécdota
The Staircase
Treehouse Detectives
The Hollow
Mo' Money
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10
Stealth
A New Capitalism
Guru Aur Bhole: Season 1
June 9
Men On A Mission: 2018
June 10
Warcraft
June 11
Planet Earth II
June 12
Champions
Suite Française
Colony
June 13
Rillington Place: Season 1
June 14
Marlon
Moshi Monsters: The Movie
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
June 15
The Ranch: Part 5
Maktub
Set It Up
Sunday's Illness
Lust Stories
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Baby Ballroom: Season 1
Stephen King's Sleepwalkers
Red Corner
Stranger than Fiction
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10
The Road Trick: Season 1
Karl Meltzer: Made To Be Broken
The Horn: Season 1
After the Raves: Season 1
Screenland: Season 1
Liquid Science: Season 1
Social Fabric: Season 1
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
Comedy High School: Season 1
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
La hora final
Pacificum
The Poetist: Season 1
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
June 18
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Leatherface
The Underwear: Season 1
Love Rhythms - Accidental Daddy: Season 1
Club Friday The Series 7: Home
Club Friday The Series 7: Online Love
Club Friday The Series 7: Choice
Club Friday The Series 7: Game of Love
Club Friday The Series 7: The Fault of Love
Club Friday The Series 7: True Love
Club Friday The Series 7: The Boring Girl Who I Love
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 20
The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: Season 1
The Many Faces of Ito: The Movie
Big: Season 1
Dream High
Dream High 2
Nice Guy: Season 1
Good Doctor: Season 1
Orange Marmalade: Season 1
Sassy, Go Go: Season 1
Discovery of Love: Season 1
Trot Lovers: Season 1
Moorim School: Season 1
Hi! School - Love On: Season 1
Bridal Mask: Season 1
June 21
Mock the Week: Season 16
Star Trek Beyond
Girl in Progress
June 22
Cooking on High
Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2
Derren Brown: Miracle
Brain on Fire
Us and Them
When a Stranger Calls
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10
Stir Crazy
June 23
Walliams & Friend: Season 1
June 24
To Each, Her Own
The Boss
June 25
Doctor Who: Season 10
Call the Midwife: Series 6
A Hundred Streets
The Limehouse Golem
Black Mass
June 26
Secret City
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
Sausage Party
Don't Breathe
June 27
Denial
Skydancers
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 2
June 28
Jonathan Creek: Special 2016: Daemons Roost
All Is Lost
Birthmarked
June 29
GLOW: Season 2
Nailed It!: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
La Forêt
TAU
Jani Dueñas: Grandes fracasos de ayer y hoy
Recovery Boys
Harvey Street Kids
The Mighty Quinn
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10
You Got Served
La Pena Maxima
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
The Shallows
Central Intelligence
Mohawk
The Maus
Thirteen Terrors: Season 1
Behind the Newsroom: Season 1
Castle of Stars: Season 1
Melodies of Life - Born This Way: Season 1
Hormones: The Final Season
Sotus - The Series: Season 1
Roonpi Secret Love: Season 1
Lovey Dovey: Season 1
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Confusion
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Desire
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Old Flame
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Sympathy
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Bond
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Hope
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Pleasure
Club Friday The Series 8: True Love…or Conquest
Weekly episodes
America’s Got Talent (New Episodes Thursdays, begins May 31)
Busted! (Finale June 1)
Shooter: Season 3 (Starts June 22)
Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Season 10 (new Episodes Fridays, season finale June 29)