Leeds art students pop-up in The Corn Exchange with sale of works

Around 70 students from Leeds Arts University have been selling their works in a temporary pop-up shop at The Corn Exchange.

Find&SeeK has been organised and staffed by students with today being the final day.

It is the first time that the University has embarked on such a project for students to showcase their work and organiser, Aderice Palmer Jones who is a third year student, said she hoped the university will in future have a permanent events and exhibition space in the city centre.

The second and third year students from illustration, graphic design, fine art, photography and printed textile courses sold prints, cards, postcards, jewellery and printed textiles over the five days that the pop-up shop was open.

Miss Palmer-Jones, 22, said: "I am really passionate about our university and promoting our students. A lot are a bit nervous about selling their work and I wanted to improve their confidence and felt like this was a way to do that by having a space here in the city centre. We need a space that is our own that we can use like a gig or arts venue.

"Being in the Corn Exchange has been so nice, it is a historic venue and we are a historic university so it was perfect for us. It has an eclectic, DIY vibe and that is definitely us."

Third year student Joy Rooney, aged 21, added that for many students it was the first time they had sold their work.

She added: "I have done a few art markets and we have an end of year internal art market but for other people it is the first time that they have sold work. It is a really good opportunity to go out into the world and support each other and do it together."