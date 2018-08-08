E4's Tattoo Fixers searching for new participants in Leeds

Popular E4 show Tattoo Fixers are now searching for participants in Leeds and across Yorkshire for an upcoming series.

The new series will see two new tattooists, brothers Pash Canby, 30, and Uzzi Canby, 27, from Plymouth, join Sketch, Alice and receptionist Paisley following the departure of Jay and Glen.

Tattoo Fixers wants Leeds contestants

The E4 show features participants coming in to have their most shocking and embarrassing tattoo mistakes covered up and changed into real works of art.

When asked about what he expects, Pash said; “Cover ups are almost always a challenge, and I’m not sure if I’m prepared for some of the disasters to come!”

“However I’m totally excited to help people get over their tattoo nightmares, I’m also looking forward to meeting the clients behind these crazy decisions and being a part of something that showcases what I’m passionate about.”

Pash and Uzzi have been tattooing for 13 and 6 years respectively and specialise in realism and so far their careers have taken them from London to Mozambique before returning to Plymouth to open their own tattoo studio, White Room Tattoo, 18 months ago.

Uzzi said; “Joining the Tattoo Fixers team is awesome!”

“Of course there will be challenges, but I’m looking forward to taking them on and applying my art and tattoo skills into covering up some of the nations most embarrassing and shocking tattoos, and hopefully helping to heal some mental scars for our clients along the way.”

Anyone interested in joining can apply here.