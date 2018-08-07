Channel 4's Come Dine With Me set in Leeds for series of episodes this week

Channel 4’s hit dinner party show Come Dine With Me is set in Leeds this week as five contestants compete for a £1000 prize.

The five Leeds residents; Dionne, 38, Billy, 61, Jane, 58, Darren, 38, and Denver, 26; will be shown hosting dinner parties where they have to serve a homemade three course meal as well as provide entertainment for their guests who will later rate the evening.

Come Dine With Me is in Leeds this week. Photo: Channel 4

The first episode of the series aired on Monday, where we were introduced to the contestants and saw choir teacher Dionne host a European and Caribbean influenced menu with a history of her family’s culinary favourites and a carnival flourish thrown in.

Here’s what to expect for the rest of the week:

On Tuesday, finance director Jane is up next to host and decides to treat her guests to a night of fine dining, but she has her work cut out when there’s a ‘chilling change’ noticed amongst some of the guests.

On day 3 drama teacher and DJ Denver is putting on a Spanish inspired menu and is going all out for an Ibiza experience. But when all the guests do the conga out on the street, Darren finds it all a bit cringe-worthy.

Local legend Billy puts on a ‘tried and tested’ menu of dinner party favourites on day 4 where Dionne finds the verbal sparring between Jane and Denver entertainment, and the table turns when there’s a basic geography fail.

On the final night car painter Darren is next to host with a plan to put a fancy twist on a ‘basic’ menu but can he keep harmony amongst his guests and who has won the £1000 prize? Tune in to find out.

The popular Channel 4 series first aired back in 2005 and has had over 40 series with around 1,600 episodes and has since gone worldwide as it appears no-one can get enough of watching strangers host different dinner parties with a range of menus, personalities and, of course, clashes.

Come Dine With Me airs on weekdays at 5pm on Channel 4.