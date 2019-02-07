Calling on creative minds in Leeds to draw up art projects for 2019

An arts collective is appealing to artists and emerging groups, as it prepares to offer a new three-month programme of resources and mentoring.

Open Source Arts will in March launch the new scheme, which aims to help develop new artists in Leeds and to give them the ability to express themselves creatively in their own unique way.

Over the course of the three months, individuals or collectives who are recipients of the offer will get access to the diverse facilities at the centre on Kirkstall Road, mentoring from experts on the staff team at Open Source Arts and opportunities to perform and exhibit work at professional and industry events.

Jacob Justice, events programmer at Open Source, said: “As a practitioner myself, I know how important resources and guidance are in helping artistic expression to flourish.”

He added: “We’re all very excited to meet new artists and see their work develop and grow over the course of the programme.”

A brunch is being organised next Friday, for members of the public to share their suggestions and input on the project in an open forum.

It will be held at the Open Source Arts base, opposite ITV studios in Kirkstall, from 11am.

Following a pre-prepared brunch, there will be a facilitated discussion about what could work best for the arts and performance community in Leeds to compliment the opportunities already on offer, gathering all the knowledge, intelligence and opinions of the city’s strong creative sector in order to come up with a programme that will best serve everyone throughout the year