World-famous Cirque du Soleil to come to Leeds First Direct Arena
One of the world's most well-renowned circuses is rolling into Leeds next summer.
The Cirque du Soleil has announced three dates at the First Direct Arena for its Corteo show, described as the "most enchanting" of its productions.
The spectacle will be charming and wowing audiences in its three-day stint in Leeds in June 2020, which marks the circus' 30th anniversary.
Corteo, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, is the vivid enacting of a clown imagining his own funeral among a festival parade and has been watched by nine million people across four continents since its premiere in April 2005.
With the promise of fantastic music, stunning acrobatics and hand-painted curtains inspired by the Eiffel Tower, the show is set to be a feast for the eyes.
Cirque du Soleil's Corteo will visit Leeds from June 18 to 21.
Tickets have now gone on general sale and are available on the Cirque du Soleil's official website here, or through Live Nation here.