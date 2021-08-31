Don Broco and Waterparks have already posted teasers suggesting they may appear at the festival. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Reading and Leeds Festival are known for having some remarkable last minute surprise sets over the years.

With the likes of Green Day, Jamie T, Foals and Wolf Alice all taking to the stage for a secret set in the festival's history, many are now wondering who will be providing the surprise sets this weekend.

Rumoured so far are rock bands Don Broco and Waterparks, both of whom have posted teasers on their Instagram profiles indicating a performance at some point over the bank holiday.

Leeds Festival favourites Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes are also predicted to make an appearance, however nothing has been confirmed by them yet.

Many fans of the festival have suggested Manchester-born indie band The Courteeners stop by at Leeds Festival before they begin their tour in their hometown, but they are yet to post a reveal on social media.

There are also several Twitter pages speculating as to who may perform over the next few days.

Twitter page Reading and Leeds Possibles (@RandLPossibles) have predicted a set tonight from Jake Bugg, and prior to yesterday's announcement had correctly predicted a surprise set from rock band You Me At Six.

Another Twitter account under the name The RandL Mill (@TheRandLMill) are rooting for the return of IDLES after eagle-eyed fans noticed gaps in their tour dates aligned with the festival dates.

You can look out for confirmed secret sets on the Reading and Leeds social media accounts here.