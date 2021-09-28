There are several cinemas in Leeds showing the new film at midnight on the day of release, with others waiting till their usual opening hours for the first screening.

The release of No Time To Die was delayed twice last year amid the rising global concern regarding coronavirus, with the film's debut being pushed back to this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, is released this Thursday in cinemas across the UK. Photo: PA Photo/Danjaq

The film is Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, and revolves around Bond's pursuit of a dangerous villain armed with new technology.

Playing the villain in this addition to the cinematic series is actor Rami Malek, most famous for his role as Freddie Mercury in the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Below is the full list of cinemas in Leeds showing the new film this week.

Vue, The Headrow

The first viewing starts at midnight on Thursday 30 September.

The next viewing is at 9am when the cinema opens, with regular screenings every half hour from 11am till 10:30pm.

Vue, Kirkstall Road

The first viewing starts at midnight on Thursday 30 September.

The next viewing is at 9am when the cinema opens, with regular screenings every half hour from 11am till 10:30pm.

Everyman Leeds

The first viewing starts at 10:30am on Thursday.

There is no midnight showing of the film, with regular viewings throughout the day instead.

Cineworld, White Rose Centre

The first viewing starts at midnight on Thursday 30 September.

The next viewing is at 9am when the cinema opens, with regular screenings every half hour from 1pm till 9pm.

There are tickets available for IMAX and Screen X screenings here also.

Cottage Road Cinema

Cottage Road Cinema is showing No Time To Die at 2pm on Thursday.

The next viewing is at 7:30pm.

ODEON Luxe, Thorpe Park

The first viewing starts at midnight on Thursday 30 September.

The next viewing is at 9am when the cinema opens, with regular screenings every half hour from 11am till 11:20pm.

Showcase Cinema de Lux

The first viewing starts at midnight on Thursday 30 September.

The next viewing is at 9am when the cinema opens, with regular screenings every half hour from 10am till 10pm.