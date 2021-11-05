As we finally enter the festive season, a trip to the local farm or garden centre to get the perfect Christmas tree is only a few weeks away.

From canaan fir to white pine, there is a huge range of trees to choose from and even more places to head to- here is our list of some of the sites selling real Christmas trees this year in and near to Leeds.

Christmas Trees from Swillington Farm

Available from 28 November, Swillington Farm opens up their gates every year to offer some of the best Christmas trees in Leeds to the public.

With hundreds of trees to choose from that are all freshly cut to order, this quaint farm on Coach Road makes a great family day out.

All trees also come unwrapped and are kept in water once cut to preserve their freshness.

Swillington Park is open until 5pm everyday other than Sundays when they close at 4pm.

High Trees Garden Centre

Located on Otley Old Road in Horsforth, High Trees Garden Centre comes highly recommended for all your Christmas tree needs.

There is a large variety of real Christmas trees on sale every year, with the staff happy to assist you in choosing the perfect tree.

High Trees Garden Centre opens at 9am every day and closes at 5pm, other than on Sunday when they close at 4pm.

Stockeld Park Estate

As Yorkshire’s largest grower of quality non-needle-drop Christmas trees, Stockeld Park has more than half-a-million trees across their plantations.

Their huge range of trees spread out across a beautiful landscape makes this location the perfect family trip in nature during the winter months.

The estate is open to the public from 20 November and has free parking on site.

Collect your tree between 10am and 9pm.

Methley Home Farm

Open from 21 November, Christmas Tree Farm offers a good range of trees at affordable prices on the Methley Estate.

This year they are offering a click and collect service on trees through their website to help save time for those unable to browse the trees on offer on site.

Methley farm is open from 9am until 5pm, with two late night sessions on Thursday 25 November and Thursday 2 December where they are open until 8pm.

The Arium

The Arium can be found on Thorner Lane in Leeds.

Experts in plant production, this garden centre has plenty of trees on offer every year for you to choose from.

The Arium's Christmas tree section opens from 27 November and offers Nordmann firs locally grown.

Visit the centre between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Dodds Christmas Trees

Dodds Christmas Trees allows you to order your ideal tree online.

All premium grade, chosen for their symmetry and kept in water to keep them fresh, these trees are a local favourite in Leeds thanks to their top quality and fast delivery.

Buyers choose their delivery date at the checkout and get free delivery to Leeds and surrounding areas.