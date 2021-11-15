With Christmas just around the corner it's important to remember the range of other festivities that also take place during December.

From Hannukah to Yule, Kwanzaa to Samhain, these are some of the holidays taking place around Christmastime and how you can celebrate them.

December doesn't just mark the month of Christmas- there are plenty of other global festivities to enjoy next month.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is an 8 day Jewish festival that kicks off on the 25th day of the month of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar.

This year, it falls on Sunday 28 November until Monday 6 December.

It involves the lighting of the menorah- a candlestick with nine branches.

One branch holds the candle that is used to light the other 8, with one candle being lit each night of Hanukkah.

What is Yuletide?

Yule, or Yuletide, has pagan roots and is celebrated by Germanic people.

It is closely linked to Christmas with people congregating for meals and gift giving across the festive holiday.

It is usually celebrated by Neopagans.

What is Samhain?

Samhain is a Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season and beginning of winter or "darker-half" of the year.

It is held on 1 November but with celebrations beginning on the evening of 31 October, since the Celtic day began and ended at sunset.

However, whilst Halloween does have roots in Samhain they are not the same thing.

Samhain is still celebrated today by various groups including Wiccans and there are many ways in which the festival is celebrated to this day.

What is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is a secular festival celebrated by many African Americans.

It runs from 26 December to 1 January and is a celebration of their cultural heritage and traditional values.

Though often thought of as an alternative to Christmas, many people actually celebrate both.

The festival culminates in a communal feast called Karamu, usually held on the 6th day.

What is Festivus?

Festivus entered our vocabulary after the popular episode of the American sitcom Seinfeld titled 'The Strike'.

The parody holiday is meant to revolt against the consumerism of Christmas, and is celebrated by standing around a metal pole instead of a Christmas tree.

Although unconventional it is actually celebrated by groups in the UK!

Why do we celebrate Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a bank holiday or public holiday that became official in 1871.

The name comes from a time when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor.

It was traditionally a day off for servants, and the day when they received a special Christmas box from their masters.

The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families.