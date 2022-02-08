The Brit Awards takes place at the O2 Arena in London tonight with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz favourites to win best artist and album.

This year, instead of being hosted by Jack Whitehall, the ceremony will be presented by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender are all set to perform live at the Brit Awards tonight. Photo: PA/Yui Mok

Here is how you can watch the awards ceremony tonight.

When can I watch the awards?

Viewers can watch the Brit Awards tonight on ITV and ITV Hub.

It will be broadcast live between 8pm and 10.30pm.

Who is performing at the awards?

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender are all set to perform live at the Brit Awards tonight.

This comes after organisers announced that all performances would be 'kept in the room' this year, with no virtual performances scheduled.

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo Gilligan is a British stand-up comedian best known for his observational comedy.

After several years of uploading comedy clips to social media and YouTube, he found global success in 2017 and has since appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, The Big Narstie Show and The Masked Dancer.

He also hosted The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which debuted in 2019 on Channel 4.

Who are the nominees?

Artist Of The Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year

Latest Trends by A1 & J1

Easy On Me by Adele

Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta

Obsessed With You by Central Cee

Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

Holiday by KSI

Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

30 by Adele

We're All Alone In This Together by Dave

= by Ed Sheeran

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz

Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender

Rock and Alternative Artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Dance Artist

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop and R&B Artist

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak

The War On Drugs

International Song Of The Year

Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza

Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

Black Magic by Jonasu

Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack

I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rapstar by Polo G

The Business by Tiesto

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd