When are the Brit Awards on TV? How to watch the 2022 awards show, the full list of nominees and more
The Brit Awards takes over our screens tonight with best album and artist up for grabs.
The Brit Awards takes place at the O2 Arena in London tonight with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz favourites to win best artist and album.
This year, instead of being hosted by Jack Whitehall, the ceremony will be presented by comedian Mo Gilligan.
Here is how you can watch the awards ceremony tonight.
When can I watch the awards?
Viewers can watch the Brit Awards tonight on ITV and ITV Hub.
It will be broadcast live between 8pm and 10.30pm.
Who is performing at the awards?
Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender are all set to perform live at the Brit Awards tonight.
This comes after organisers announced that all performances would be 'kept in the room' this year, with no virtual performances scheduled.
Who is Mo Gilligan?
Mo Gilligan is a British stand-up comedian best known for his observational comedy.
After several years of uploading comedy clips to social media and YouTube, he found global success in 2017 and has since appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, The Big Narstie Show and The Masked Dancer.
He also hosted The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which debuted in 2019 on Channel 4.
Who are the nominees?
Artist Of The Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song Of The Year
Latest Trends by A1 & J1
Easy On Me by Adele
Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
Obsessed With You by Central Cee
Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
Heat Waves by Glass Animals
Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
Holiday by KSI
Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album Of The Year
30 by Adele
We're All Alone In This Together by Dave
= by Ed Sheeran
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender
Rock and Alternative Artist
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Dance Artist
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Pop and R&B Artist
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak
The War On Drugs
International Song Of The Year
Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza
Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
Black Magic by Jonasu
Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack
I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Rapstar by Polo G
The Business by Tiesto
Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
