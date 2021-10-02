Wharfest runs from 3pm till midnight across Archies, Craft Asylum #1 and The Hop, all found along Granary Wharf. Photo: Simon Hulme

Kicking off at 3pm, the annual free to attend festival is taking place at The Hop, Craft Asylum #1 and Archies all located on Leeds' iconic waterfront.

Wharfest has a reputation for serving up an eclectic mix of sounds- spanning from indie, sixties rock to American blues across each venue involved.

This year event organisers are welcoming local boogie artists Leeds City Stompers and rock band Mossie to the stage.

This year event organisers are welcoming local boogie artists Leeds City Stompers and rock band Mossie to the stage, with Huddersfield’s ten piece riot jazz band Dead Beat Brass joining them to close the night in style.

Speaking on the return of Wharfest this year, festival marketing manager Leanne Jackson said:

"We had to cancel the event in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 which is totally disheartening, but of course understandable, so we are so happy to see the return of Wharfest, especially as it is our tenth one!

A lot of effort goes into a big event like this and everyone involved is just so excited for this Saturday.

Wharfest has a reputation for serving up an eclectic mix of sounds.

It’s a festival that is a big part of showcasing our three Granary Wharf venues, Hop Leeds, Archies Bar and Kitchen and Craft Asylum #1.

It’s just great to be back!"

To accompany the live music, Archies are cooking up their hearty pizzas, sides and desserts all day long, with legendary Salt Beer Factory craft beer on sale at Craft Asylum #1 to wash it all down.

A live DJ will also be spinning a crowd-pleasing mix of soul, motown, funk and party tracks with a live saxophonist joining them from 6pm onwards.

Wharfest celebrates its tenth anniversary today.

Doors open at 3pm with early attendees receiving a stamp card which allows the first 100 customers to claim a free Wharfest t-shirt once they have had a drink in all three venues.

