Taking place between the 7 and 10 October, Goth City is a music and culture festival that celebrates the gothic and post-punk heritage of the city of Leeds.

Home to the legendary Sisters of Mercy, March Violets and Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, Leeds has long been hailed the home of goth over the years, with lovers of the subculture travelling far and wide to dig deep into the rich architecture and music on offer.

With such a rich history, festival organisers have chosen to hold Goth City in Leeds for five years in a row, creating a four day event hosting a range of gigs, clubs, discussions and socials across the city centre.

Performing at the festival this year is internationally renowned romantic group Pretentious, Moi?, as well as European-chart-conquerors Auger and local band Zeitgeist Zero.

In line with the underground spirit of the event, Goth City is being held at the best alternative venues across Leeds, including the independent venue Wharf Chambers and renowned gig destinations Boom and the Fox and Newt.

Speaking on this weekend's event, Goth City Promotions organiser Joel Heyes said:

"I'm most looking forward to seeing everyone back out and watching live music again, especially with so many great live acts on the bill.

New attendees can expect a very welcoming and unpretentious event - the focus at Goth City has always been on the music and having fun, and we try to do it with a sense of humour too.

Although some goth festivals have a reputation for attendees with elaborate costumes or being a centre for 'goth-spotting' tourism, Goth City is purely a music festival with the emphasis squarely on having fun."

All proceeds from Goth City Promotions events during the festival are donated to Positive Action For Refugees and Asylum Seekers (PAFRAS), a local charity for destitute refugees and asylum seekers.

Goth City is running across Leeds all weekend, with doors opening at 5pm at Wharf Chambers and 7:30pm at Boom today. Photo: Tony Johnson

The festival has raised over £12,000 for PAFRAS in the past five years.

Goth City is running across Leeds all weekend, with doors opening at 5pm at Wharf Chambers and 7:30pm at Boom today.