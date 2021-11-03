Watch as hundreds join cycling drum and bass DJ as he brings viral party through streets of Leeds

Dom Whiting leading riders as Drum and Bass on the Bike comes to Leeds

Dom Whiting's Drum and Bass on the Bike events became an unexpected hit during lockdown, when he loaded his decks onto a bike and performed a set while travelling through the streets of London.

He's since travelled across the country with his mobile DJ decks, streaming his sets online and racking up millions of views.

Dom told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "At the time, we couldn't have music events - so it was a cool way to bring music to the people.

"There's a constantly-changing background and it's more than just the music, it's showing off the town and the surroundings.

"Everyone's happy to be there and it's something different to what you'd usually see, it's something new. Everyone seems to enjoy it.

"I didn't expect the response and I still don't look at it as a viral thing, it's something I just enjoy doing."

After high-demand, Dom brought his party to the streets of Leeds this Sunday, joined by hundreds of party-goers on their bikes as they set off from the skatepark on Woodhouse Moor at 2pm.

The ride finished at Millennium Square

The hour-long set took riders past Leeds University, Emmerdale Studios and into Leeds city centre, before ending at Millennium Square.

You can watch the full set in the video above.