VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Leave A light On star Tom Walker chats to us ahead of Yorkshire gigs - here's how to get tickets

The later show has been added due to public demand to see the new singing sessions who is selling out shows everywhere as he promotes the launch of a deluxe version of his chart-topping debut album What a Time To Be Alive - out today, November 8.

"Due to huge demand we have added a second later show with doors at 9pm. Tom Walker will be on stage shortly after. Fans get can ticket bundles for the later show," said a spokesman for tickets sales company Crash Records.

"Album and ticket bundles are limited to three per person. Ticket only is limited to one per person.

"There is a limited capacity for this event so we would expect all the album and ticket bundles to sell out very quickly. One copy of an album on any format gets one ticket for the gig. Two album purchases gets two tickets.

"We are printing tickets for this event and they will be needed for entry to the Brudenell Social Club - order emails, etc, will nto be accepted on the night of the event."

The Scottish born singer-songwriter won the Best Breakthrough Act at the 2019 Brit Awards and Leave the Light On, an epic ballad of hope, about helping friends in troubled times, was nominated for Best British Single.

The single made him a household name, racked up sales of more than 570,000 in the UK and 1.8 million worldwide, going platinum in 11 countries.

It reached number one in the iTunes charts in 16 countries, peaked at number seven in the UK singles chart and was a world wide hit with extensive plays on radio and TV.

He has gone on to achieve 1.5 billion streams worldwide, had 300 million YouTube views, sold seven million singles globally, one million album equivalents globally and 200,000 album sales in the UK.

The deluxe album released on Relentless/Sony Music - launched with a sold out Yorkshire show at O2 Academy Sheffield tonight - features brand new songs, addictive new single Better Half Of Me, previous hit Just You And I as well as an unreleased version of Leave A Light On, as featured in the Sony Bravia TV ad.

The original album cover art work by Craig Alan, famed for his so-called Populus paintings, features tiny figures going about their daily business, including Tom, family, friends, colleagues, icons such as Darth Vader and the artist even included himself. They form a larger image. - in this case an amazing lifelike portrait of the singer.

Tom, whose huge voice is filled with sincere honesty and passion, has established himself as a major tour de force in music this year and plays a sold out Yorkshire gig launching the deluxe album at O2 Academy Sheffield tonight, November 8.

He will perform alongside Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Sigala, Mabel, The Script, AJ Tracey, Sam Feldt, Joel Corry and Anne-Marie at Capital's sold out Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 on Sunday, December 8.

Leave A Light On

Deluxe Tracklisting

1. Angels

2. Leave a Light On (Remastered)

3. Not Giving In

4. How Can You Sleep At Night?

5. Now You’re Gone feat. Zara Larsson

What A Time To Be Alive

6. My Way (Remastered)

7. Blessings (Remastered)

8. Cry Out

9. Dominoes

10. Fade Away

11. Just You and I (Acoustic) [Remastered]

12. The Show

13. Rudimental feat. Tom Walker – Walk Alone

14. Better Half of Me

15. Heartbeats

16. Something to Believe In

17. Be Myself

18. All That Matters (Acoustic)

19. Fly Away With Me

20. Just You and I