Lizzie Pickavance was killed on her way home from work when she lost control of her car on the M62 in August 2010, when she was just 20 years' old.

She was the mother of Zanetti's son, Deaconn, and had started the popular club night, Insomnia, with her partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Zanetti.

Zanetti has been open about the huge impact her death had on him and his family and he has often spoken in her memory on social media.

Sharing a message on her birthday on Saturday, Zanetti wrote on social media: "Happy birthday Elizabeth Rose Pickavance.

"We all miss you, will always love you and forever wish I could have seen how you grown into the perfect lady with each year older.

"Memories can't be taken."

Speaking in 2018 to the YEP, Zanetti described Lizzie's death as a "real blow".

He added: "It was strange because my grandfather and uncle also died in a car accident on the same stretch of motorway the year before. I had to carry on for my son.”

In the intervening years, Zanetti has become a huge star, but has never forgotten his roots.

Early on in his career, he would CDs at Kirkgate Market while working as a butcher, a roofer, a scaffolder and in call centres - any job he could get to provide for his son.

The Belle Isle lad then shot to international fame with his 2016 hit You Want Me.

He also appeared on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating earlier this year.

He has headlined the biggest dance stage in Ibiza, taken his families on luxury holidays and bought his mum a restaurant

He told the YEP earlier this year: "All these things are amazing but it took so long to get there, through that much bad stuff.

"When I get to these things I think ‘this is what I’ve worked towards’.

"Despite what’s happened, despite the knock backs, despite being bankrupt and homeless, losing people I loved. I’ve got there because I’ve worked for it."