These are the fastest runners in the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019

The annual 10 kilometre race raises money for Age UK and last year it raised more than £250,000.

This year, the quickest time to complete the race was 28 minutes and 38 seconds.

Here are this year's fastest runners from the elite race:

Omar Ahmed. was the first male runner to complete the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019. Picture James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men's:

Omar Ahmed - 28 minutes 38 seconds

Ross Millington - 28 minutes 39 seconds

Adam Craig - 28 minutes 45 seconds

Charlotte Arter was the first female runner to complete the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019. Picture James Hardisty.

Chris Jones - 28 minutes 48 seconds

Adam Clarke - 28 minutes 51 seconds

John Sanderson - 28 minutes 51 seconds

Alex Teuten - 28 minutes 55 seconds

Joshua Grace - 28 minutes 56 seconds

Carl Avery - 28 minutes 59 seconds

James Hunt - 29 minutes 12 seconds

Women's:

Charlotte Arter - 31 minutes 35 seconds

Abbie Donnelly - 32 minutes 2 seconds

Beth Potter - 32 minutes 6 seconds

Jessica Judd - 32 minutes 11 seconds

Samantha Harrison - 32 minutes 36 seconds

Danielle Hodgkinson 32 minutes 58 seconds

Clara Evans - 33 minutes 18 seconds

Jip Vastenburg - 33 minutes 21 seconds

Annabel Simpson - 33 minutes 32 seconds