These are the fastest runners in the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019
Thousands took to the streets of Leeds city centre to complete the Leeds Abbey Dash 2019.
The annual 10 kilometre race raises money for Age UK and last year it raised more than £250,000.
This year, the quickest time to complete the race was 28 minutes and 38 seconds.
Here are this year's fastest runners from the elite race:
Men's:
Omar Ahmed - 28 minutes 38 seconds
Ross Millington - 28 minutes 39 seconds
Adam Craig - 28 minutes 45 seconds
Chris Jones - 28 minutes 48 seconds
Adam Clarke - 28 minutes 51 seconds
John Sanderson - 28 minutes 51 seconds
Alex Teuten - 28 minutes 55 seconds
Joshua Grace - 28 minutes 56 seconds
Carl Avery - 28 minutes 59 seconds
James Hunt - 29 minutes 12 seconds
Women's:
Charlotte Arter - 31 minutes 35 seconds
Abbie Donnelly - 32 minutes 2 seconds
Beth Potter - 32 minutes 6 seconds
Jessica Judd - 32 minutes 11 seconds
Samantha Harrison - 32 minutes 36 seconds
Danielle Hodgkinson 32 minutes 58 seconds
Clara Evans - 33 minutes 18 seconds
Jip Vastenburg - 33 minutes 21 seconds
Annabel Simpson - 33 minutes 32 seconds
Steph Pennycook - 33 minutes 40 seconds