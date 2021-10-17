Simple but solid staples for the newest form of theatre that is set to raise the bar in Leeds later this month.

Writer and producer, Eden Luke McIntyre is bringing a years old tradition from his native Glasgow to Leeds, which takes the "snob" out of theatre, and places it right at the heart of working and ordinary people.

With one or two actors at the most, it features one act, a simple storyline and an audience that is wandering around, mingling and tucking into a pie and a pint while they watch it.

Tiago Ventura as The Time Traveller (left) and Jessinna Dashi as Filby/Weena (right) during a rehearsal for the upcoming pub theatre.

Opting for an adaptation of an already well-known piece for the first one, Mr McIntyre has chosen to stage a comedy re-telling of H.G. Wells', "The Time Machine".

It will be on at Better Days in the Grand Arcade and features two budding actors who are university students in the city, Tiago Ventura as The Time Traveller and Jessinna Dashi as Filby/Weena.

Mr McIntyre said: "Pub theatre is something that we do in Glasgow quite a bit, I have seen it done in London but I moved to Leeds, had a look around and there did not seem to be the same thing - or a lot of theatre outside of Leeds Grand or The Playhouse. Because Leeds has such a great music and culture scene and lots of students, it is the perfect fit for pub theatre.

"There is a famous one in Glasgow called "A Play, a Pie and a Pint" at Òran Mór and is lunch time theatre in the West End of Glasgow. The whole idea of it is the social aspect."

Tiago Ventura as The Time Traveller and Jessinna Dashi as Filby/Weena rehearsing for an adaptation of "The Time Machine".

The idea of eating and talking during theatre is usually a 'no-no' but the whole concept of pub theatre is to remove any pretentiousness and make theatre comfortably accessible for everyone - especially the bloke popping in for a post work pint.

He said: "I had a play in development before COVID but, that closed everything down. When I came here, the government was faster at getting gigs back on as it has only just started again in Glasgow but this feels like a way we can get back to theatre and the idea of having an audience, and, thought it would be a good incentive for an audience to have a pint.

"I want it to be accessible and where people can just come and enjoy it, sit down, have a chat and watch something new with some local talent and mingle with the actors. It is not like going to see a blockbuster, like Mamma Mia, that for me, takes away from independent theatre. It should be a community feel and it also gives budding actors the chance to do something. I like the idea of a revolving door of actors, there is no rigorous audition process or hoops to jump through and if we do something else they get a chance to have a go."

Jessinna Dashi as Filby/Weena.

For now it is planned that there will be monthly pub theatre nights for October, November and December and if they are well-received, the concept will be expanded from January with other writers and directors getting involved.

The event will be on Thursday October 21, doors open at 6.30pm with the performance from 7.30pm onwards and tickets are £10.

