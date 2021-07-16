The Hundred is a new 100-ball cricket tournament, involving eight men's and women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales.

It aims to make cricket more accessible to families and young people by fusing world-class, fast-paced cricket with family-friendly entertainment off the pitch.

Bradford's Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Leeds rapper Graft will perform at Northern Superchargers home fixtures in The Hundred tournament

Northern Superchargers represents Leeds and Yorkshire and will play their home fixtures at Emerald Headingley stadium.

Its key players include world-cup winning hero Ben Stokes, master spin bowler Adil Rashid and powerful batter Lauren Winfield-Hill.

The team has announced the live music acts that will perform at the Emerald Headingley stadium at each home fixture this summer.

Experimental pop artist Self Esteem will perform on July 31, followed by Leeds rapper Graft on August 12.

Players for the eight teams in The Hundred line up following The Hundred Draft (Picture Christopher Lee/Getty Images for ECB)

Rock band Sports Team will headline the Leeds events on August 17.

Lead vocalist of Sports Team, Alex Rice, said: “We’re super excited to be a part of the event of the summer.

"The Hundred will not only be a massive spectacle for cricket fans, but also for families and event-goers alike. Hopefully, we’ll see a lot of people come down and enjoy it with us."

Bradford's Bad Boy Chiller Crew, who were due to perform on July 24, will no longer play at the event.

Tickets for The Hundred fixtures are available here.