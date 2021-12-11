The much anticipated Gary Barlow show is due to be held at the venue on Saturday night.

He is supported by X-Factor sensation Leona Lewis and many fans took to social media to question when to arrive to see them both.

According to the venue, the following set times (subject to change) are expected:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage times released as Gary Barlow and Leona Lewis take to stage in Leeds tonight cc FDA

Doors - 18:00

Leona Lewis - 19:25

Gary Barlow - 20:30

Information from the venue:

PLEASE GIVE EXTRA TIME TO PASS THROUGH VENUE SECURITY CHECKS

ALL OF OUR BARS ARE NOW CASHLESS

PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED YOUR TICKET ON THE TICKETMASTER APP ON YOUR MOBILE PHONE (TABLET DEVICES ARE NOT PERMITTED)