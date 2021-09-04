While She Sleeps are one of the headliners playing this year's festival. Photo: Marcia Richards

The festival, usually held over the May bank holiday, has been cancelled and rescheduled twice in the past year as a result of the restrictions put in place by the pandemic.

With the third time being the charm, the rock music event kicks off today at noon over at Temple Newsam, with the likes of American punk band NOFX and chart-topping foursome Don Broco headlining.

Slam Dunk Festival returns to Leeds today after being rescheduled twice. Photo: Jasmine Hussain

Speaking with festival director Ben Ray, he said:

"We thought the stress would stop once we knew for certain the festival could definitely happen, but it only got worse the last few weeks.

Travel restrictions for our international artists have been top of the list!"

With Slam Dunk's headliners finally given the all clear to travel after the update to restrictions last week, today's festival is set to be even bigger and better than the last, with pop-punk style afterparties taking place across Leeds.

The festival has been a regular occurence in Leeds for fifteen years. Photo: Jasmine Hussain

If rock music lovers missed the launch party hosted by Kerrang Radio's Jon Mahon last night, they still have both the live music of today's event and the afterparty held at Leeds University Union to look forward to.

Savannah Bowskill, a Slam Dunk DJ who played at the launch party yesterday, said:

"I’m so glad that Slam Dunk Festival has finally returned, it’s so good to be back in action.

After all the hardships and dedicated work over the last 18 months, the event in general this weekend is just going to be incredible and there are some huge artists involved."

Fan favourites Don Broco are at the top of the line-up for this weekend's event. Photo: Tom Pullen

But it's not just the household names that are cropping up at the top of the festival poster- Slam Dunk have worked alongside their own label, Slam Dunk Records, to ensure that Leeds artists are represented in the line-up.

Leeds bands For You The Moon and Static Dress are taking to the stage this weekend to show off the city's talent and passion for alternative music, reminding those in attendance that Leeds is still the birthplace of Slam Dunk.

Tickets are available for Slam Dunk Festival on their website www.slamdunkfestival.com.

You can also purchase tickets for their after party.