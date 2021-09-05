Slam Dunk Festival, usually held over the May Bank Holiday weekend, has been cancelled and rescheduled twice in the last year as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. Thousands of joyous rock music fans descended on Temple Newsam Park on Saturday as the festival's North event made a triumphant return.

The likes of American punk band NOFX and chart-topping foursome Don Broco headlined the event, with a surprise performance from special guests McFly who tore up The Key Club stage.

American hardcore punk stars Deez Nuts and Liverpool's Loathe had crowds going wild on the Jägermeister stage, while Texas rock band Waterparks performed a special acoustic set on the Rock Scene Stage, powered by Amazon Music.

Here are 15 star-studded pictures from the event, taken by Ant Longstaff

Attracting around 50,000 rock fans each year, the festival started out as a weekly pop-punk club night at Leeds' club, The Cockpit

As it grew in popularity, it began attracting some of the genre's biggest names – putting on shows from the likes of Fallout Boy, Panic! At The Disco and Paramore over the years

Thousands of joyous alternative music fans descended on Temple Newsam Park on Saturday as the festival returned for the first time since 2019

The likes of American punk band NOFX and chart-topping foursome Don Broco (pictured) headlined the event