S Club 7 bring reunited tour to Lees First Direct Arena - this is when tickets go on sale

British pop group S Club 7 They are Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh

The S Club 7 Reunited tour will see all seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – come together for an arena tour across the UK and Ireland including Leeds First Direct Arena.

Speaking on coming back together, the band said: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again. We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can't even believe it's been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"The 25th-anniversary tour is an opportunity for S Club 7 fans of every generation to come together and re-experience the timeless pop hits that soundtracked the British charts for five years.

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with Bring It All Back, Never Had a Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin, and Have You Ever as well as the UK number-one album 7. They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top five UK charts, and went on to sell more than 10 million albums worldwide.The band’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows; Miami 7 and LA 7 became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people in more than countries – LA. 7 remains the programme with the highest ratings on CBBC.With four multi-platinum selling albums, 2 BRIT Awards, and nine number-one international hit singles to their name, S Club 7 are a household name that are once again ready to rise.