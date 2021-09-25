Drawing connections between cinema, performance, television and the internet, the Radical Reel group exhibition opens on Saturday September 25 and celebrates 40 years of moving images from the gallery's renowned collection.

The ground floor galleries will also showcase a group of celebrated artists whose work will explore a wide-ranging mix of social themes and urban issues, from community to the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radical Reel group exhibition running throughout the Autumn and Winter at Leeds Art Gallery.

Kickstarting a series of monthly screenings in the White Gallery will be Rosalind Nashashibi’s Hreash House, a portrayal of an extended family in Nazareth, Israel.

Shot over a 24-hour period, the camera focuses on the family during a period of political and social turmoil.

Showcasing the mundane aspects of the family’s everyday life, the film invites us into a world of enclosure and confinement, forcing the viewer to reconsider just how we interact with both our environment as well as with each other.

Elsewhere in the exhibition are the works of Suzanne Lacy including her 1983-84 video Whisper, The Waves, The Wind. Leeds Art Gallery was, in fact, the first public gallery in the UK to buy her work.

This new exhibition of work is a timely opportunity for people to stop and think about the status and meaning of video and film amid a climate of online streaming and ever increasing screen time.

Speaking about the exhibition, Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Leeds has a rich and fascinating history in the fields of both film and artistic ingenuity and it’s exciting to see Leeds Art Gallery displaying some of its world class collection from across the decades in this new exhibition.

“It’s always wonderful to see the gallery finding new and innovative ways to engage and inspire visitors and being part of showcasing the city’s incredibly diverse and exciting cultural offering.”

The Radical Reel exhibition runs until January 2 2022.