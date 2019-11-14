PREVIEW: O2 Academy Leeds line up indie stars Elbow, Jake Bugg, Cage The Elephant, The Sherlocks, Razorlight and Supergrass,

Sold out upcoming show include Libertines, Pigeon Detectives, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender.

But fans can still get tickets for the other big names but are being advised to buy now t avoid disappointment.

Jake Bugg plays the venue next Tuesday. November 19, 7pm. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

The chart-topping Lightning Bolt singer, songwriter is back on the road for a clutch of headline shows off the back of his summer smash collaboration with Camelphat, Be Someone.

Razorlight are at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday, December 1, 7pm. Get tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

America hit makers Razorlight, who also had a number one with their 2006 self titled album came storming back in 2018 with their explosively exuberant album, Olympus Sleeping.

Now, as they head into the next decade with confidence, the band will be playing a set of intimate live shows before they go full steam ahead in 2020 with the release of their fifth album.

Cage The Elephant, SWMRIS & Post Animal, play the venue on Sunday, February 26, 7pm. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Social Cues, the GRAMMY Award-winning indie-rock band, Cage The Elephant, return to the UK for their first headline shows in three years.

The Sherlocks, Thursday, February 27, 7pm. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

South Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 top 20 stars hit the stage stronger than ever, performing tracks from their highly-praised second album, Under Your Sky.

Supergrass, Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, 7pm

With the first date sold out don’t miss out on tickets for Supergrass’ second date in Leeds next year! Supergrass are back! To coincide with the release of a career spanning best-of package, Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008, which also marks the 25th anniversary of their debut album, I Should Coco, the seminal British group will head out on a headline tour of the UK shortly after the box set’s release.

Elbow, Monday and Tuesday, April 6 and 7th April, 7pm. For Monday tickets visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE. And for Tuesday visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk - CLICK HERE.