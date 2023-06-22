Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The War on Drugs at The Piece Hall last night. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece HallThe War on Drugs at The Piece Hall last night. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall
The War on Drugs at The Piece Hall last night. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from The War on Drugs wowing the crowd at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Indie stars The War on Drugs rocked The Piece Hall in Halifax last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

It was another sensational night at the historic venue as the American indie stars and support band Warpaint played in front of 5,000 fans.

Led by frontman Adam Granduciel. The War on Drugs delivered a set including fan favourites ‘Nothing To Find’, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, ‘Living Proof’ and ‘Occasional Rain’.

Both bands are set to play at Glastonbury this weekend.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tomorrow (Friday) with Rag’n’Bone Man before The Jacksons & Sister Sledge perform on Saturday.

Other acts still to perform include George Ezra, James, Sting and Embrace.

War on Drugs at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

War on Drugs at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The War on Drugs played at The Piece Hall last night. Photos bu Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The War on Drugs played at The Piece Hall last night. Photos bu Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The crowd enjoying the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The crowd enjoying the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall was buzzing as music-lovers filled the courtyard. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall was buzzing as music-lovers filled the courtyard. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

