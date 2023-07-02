Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Embrace were welcomed home at the gig in Halifax last night.Embrace were welcomed home at the gig in Halifax last night.
Embrace were welcomed home at the gig in Halifax last night.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Embrace's stunning homecoming gig at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Ecstatic fans and fireworks welcomed Embrace home at a brilliant show at Halifax’s Piece Hall last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 09:36 BST

The Bailiff Bridge boys celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album The Good Will Out with an incredible live performance in front of a sell-out crowd.

“This is incredible - the best gig ever,” declared a clearly emotional frontman Danny McNamara, while his brother and guitarist Richard told the crowd: “I am so proud to come from Halifax!"

Opening with the power-packed ‘All You Good People’, before ‘My Weakness Is None Of Your Business’ and ‘Come Back To What You Know’, Embrace rocked the crowd with an endless supply of anthems.

After closing the album celebration with ‘Now You’re Nobody’ and ‘The Good Will Out’, the night continued with a collection of timeless hits - including the spine-tingling ‘Gravity and Ashes’, complete with a firework finale.

Embrace were brilliantly supported by Starsailor, helped out by Travis guitarist Andy Dunlop on bass, and Halifax’s very own rising indie star Ellur.

Speaking backstage before the show, Danny included The Piece Hall in his top three venues in the country.

"It’s such a good venue. Back in the day, they used to have little local band nights here, where you’d have 100 people, but now they’re putting on proper events here and we did one of the first a few years ago.

"It’s just an amazing venue and it’s great to be back.

"The way that it’s a natural amphitheatre here makes it so incredible to play. Wherever you are, you can see everyone and it captures all the sound.”

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Sunday) with Hozier, George Ezra playing the first of two Piece Hall shows tomorrow, Sting on Tuesday and The Cult on Wednesday, with more acts including James and Limp Bizkit still to perform.

Live at The Piece Hall 2023: Everything you need to know about Halifax's massive summer of gigs including bag policy and road closures

The Bailiff Bridge boys made an epic return

There was an epic firework finale

Starsailor on stage

The band were celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album

