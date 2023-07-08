James delighted music fans at a sold-out show in Halifax last night.

The Manchester legends - who play at The Piece Hall again tonight (Saturday) - were on top form as they delivered iconic hits including ‘Born Of Frustration’, ‘Waltzing Along’, ‘Laid’, ‘Nothing But Love’, ‘Sometimes’ and ‘Sit Down’.

Frontman Tim Booth told the audience: "It's like being in an Italian plaza... in Halifax."

The group were supported by Liverpool singer-songwriter Jamie Webster and rising teenage indie artist Tom A Smith.

After a second show by James tonight, Live at The Piece Hall continued with American alt-folk band The Lumineers tomorrow.

