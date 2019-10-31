Peaky Blinders themed race day being held at Wetherby Racecourse

A touch of the roaring 1920s will be coming to Wetherby Racecourse on November 16, with punters encouraged to come in full Peaky gear - think dapper suits, sharp dresses and flat caps (but no razor blades!).

The day will be based on the hugely popular BBC One drama which follows the exploits of the Shelby family and their criminal enterprise in 1920s Birmingham, which recently completed its fifth series.

Much of the show is filmed right here in Leeds and across Yorkshire.A spokesman for Wetherby Racecourse said: "Join us on Saturday 16th November and go racing, Peaky Blinder style...

The Peaky Blinders. Photo: BBC

"Exciting Jump Racing action and the opportunity to get your 1920’s Peaky Blinder glad rags on.

"Live music on the day will set the scene with The LA Jazz Band playing classic jazz from the era, while the Blackmarcs will be playing more modern iconic Indie music with a Peaky twist!

"We know that Peaky Blinders is all about the fashion! So get your Peaky Hats, your dapper suits, your pearls and your faux furs out and join in on the day. We would love to see as many Peakies as possible here on the day and will be arranging a Peaky Group Photo!

"You can also have some fun photos taken with your friends via the ‘Magic Mirror’ here on the day which will also be the only way to enter the Best Peaky Competition!"

The Peaky Blinders theme day is being held at Wetherby Racecourse