New installation coming to Left Bank Leeds exploring the broken nature of modern Britain

From Tuesday, January 13 to Saturday, January 29, 'Monster', will debut at the old Burley church.

Created by renowned sculptor and artist Giles Walker, 'Monster’ was first exhibited at The Truman Stables, London, in December 2020 and is making his North of England debut.

"I'm really excited and for me it's really nice to exhibit outside London." he said "It's always exciting to leave your home town and do something somewhere else. I've never been to Leeds before so I'm excited."

The immersive installation features several haunting animatronic sculptures, made in Giles Walker’s Brixton workshop from scrap materials including high heel shoes, lampshades and prams.

The sculptures, which move like puppets and mouth-along to the accompanying soundtrack without expression, depict many of the people of modern Britain as Giles sees them – broken, divided and lurching to the far right.

“’Monster’ started with the idea of building a piece that played out the insecurities and pain of a nation in the midst of a communal nervous breakdown. A nation in ill health." he said "The piece is inherently political and is intended to provoke, captivate and disturb, and I hope that the people of Leeds leave feeling more intrigued than when they arrived.”

Giles has been creating sculptures for 27 years.

The exhibition will take place at Left Bank Leeds, a Grade II listed former church building, which sits in the heart of Burley.

Sue Jennings, director at Left Bank Leeds added:

"The intricacy of Giles’ work is unbelievable and makes ‘Monster’ completely unmissable.”

‘Monster’ is the second significant contemporary art installation that the venue has hosted this year, following the success of Leeds-based artist Pippa Hale’s ‘Heaven’ in spring 2021.