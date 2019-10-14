Musical The King and I heads to Leeds Grand Theatre: Here's how to get tickets
The multi award winning production of The King and I is coming to the Leeds Grand Theatre.
The production will be taking to the New Briggate stage from Tuesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 9 following its critically acclaimed Broadway smash hit run.
Performing as Anna, fresh from her West End success, will be Annalene Beechey, and reprising his critically acclaimed Broadway performance as The King will be Jose Llana.
The two stars have been wowing audiences since the musical embarked on its international tour earlier this year.
Annalene said: “I absolutely love playing Anna, she is a dream role for any actress. I’m delighted to bring this wonderful production and our glorious King to Yorkshire!”
Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical boasts one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance, and features a company of over 50 world-class performers with full-scale orchestra; The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre.
Book online at: leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the box office on 0844 848 2700