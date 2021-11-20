Held at the club night's original home The Warehouse, tonight's party welcomes a whole host of legendary DJs to the stage. (Pictured: Dave Beer) Photo: Tony Johnson

Celebrating three decades of the legendary club night, Back to Basics open up their doors today for another evening of dancefloor fillers and musical rarities.

Held at the club night's original home The Warehouse, tonight's party welcomes a whole host of legendary DJs to the stage including Justin Robertson, Terry Farley, Dave Jarvis and Stuart Patterson as well as a secret headliner yet to be announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also joining them behind the decks this evening is a plethora of Back to Basics friends and residents, ranging from the club night's owner Dave Beer all the way to Leeds' own rising star Josh Demello.

Known for their outlandish party themes and elaborate costumes, founder Dave Beer said:

"We always like to theme our birthday parties because it adds that extra something and gets other people involved in the night as well.

Everybody becomes a part of it- it's not fancy dress, but it is fancy dress.

It gets people out of their usual attire and brings out the alter ego in people."

The theme of this evening's party is prohibition- a reference to the prevention by law of the sale of alcohol in the US between 1920 and 1933.

"It's because of the pandemic." Beer went on to say.

"We're doing this prohibition theme that fits in perfectly with coming out of Covid.

All those gangsters and mobs- it's crazy too because everyone looks like a Peaky Blinder when you go out now anyway!"

Tonight's event also sees the release of a special beer in collaboration with Kirkstall Brewery to mark the end of Back to Basics' self-dubbed 'prohibition' period.

The celebratory pale will be on sale at the event, which starts at 10pm.

Back to Basics' 30th Birthday runs until 6am at The Warehouse tonight, with tickets available for purchase on Skiddle and Fatsoma.Last admission into the event is at 2am.

There will also be a small amount of tickets available on the door.