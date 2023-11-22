A Leeds dance music festival has announced new dates for 2024 in a big shake-up for the event.

MiNT Festival will return to Newsam Green Farm, near Temple Newsam, next year and will continue its new two-day format, which was introduced at this year’s event.

In an announcement on Tuesday, organisers confirmed next year’s festival will take place in May, rather than its traditional date in September. The festival will run on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 during the early May Bank Holiday.

The line-up and eight stages are set to be announced in the coming weeks and early subscribers can access tickets for £30 on the Mint Festival website.

MiNT Festival 2024 will take place on the May Bank Holiday at Newsam Green Farm in Leeds (Photo by MiNT Festival)

This year’s event saw the likes of Jayda G, Pawsa, Enzo Siragusa and Ben Hemsley perform across three stages, with Leeds legend Danny Bond hosting a 360 stage on the Sunday.