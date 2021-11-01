Together at Christmas is to see Michael and Alfie, often described as two of the world's greatest voices, returning to what they do best, bringing Christmas cheer across the UK.

This year they will be joined on tour by special guest star and talented singer-songwriter Megan McKenna. Best known for her reality TV appearances, Megan recently broke onto the music scene after winning the 2019 version of X Factor: Celebrity.

The celebrated duo are set to perform 14 live shows across the UK and Ireland this festive season. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.

With the show set to be a hit, here is everything you need to know to get tickets:

When is the show?

Together at Christmas is set to visit Leeds' First Direct Arena on Thursday, December 9 in the middle of a 14 show tour which will take the duo right across the UK and Ireland with Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow all set to feature.

What is the set list?

The set list is to include festive classics such as 'It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’. The trio will then be joined by Gregory Porter for ‘The Christmas Song’, before the duo perform their heart-warming new original song ‘My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours’.

Is there an age restriction?

Standing room tickets are exclusively for ages 14+ whilst seated under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Covid-19 restrictions?

In line with all shows currently showing at Leeds First Direct Arena, attendees should be prepared to provide proof of either a negative lateral flow test, double vaccination or natural immunity through a positive PCR test in the past six months.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets will vary depending on seating with the lowest priced tickets going for £46.70. Meet and greet tickets are also available but will put you back some £214.33.

Tickets are available here.