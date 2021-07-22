Mercury Prize 2021: the full list of this year's nominees and what you need to know about them
The shortlist of nominees for this year's Mercury Prize has been announced today, with Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Celeste all in the running.
Favoured nominee Arlo Parks shot to fame after the success of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams in January, winning the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2021 Brit Awards.
Now known for her neo-soul sound, Parks joins an extensive list of first-time nominees for this year's ceremony, including jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia and post-rock five-piece Black Country, New Road.
Wolf Alice are also popular to win this year's prize, with their third album Blue Weekend recieving rave reviews after its release in June.
The band have previously been nominated for a Mercury Prize, once back in 2015 for their debut album My Love Is Cool, before going on to win the award in 2018 for their second album Visions of a Life.The full list of this year's nominees is below:
Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams
Black Country, New Road: For The First Time
Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend
Celeste: Not Your Muse
Berwyn: Demotape/Vega
Sault: Untitled (Rise)
Ghetts: Conflict of Interest
Hannah Peel: Fir Wave
Laura Mvula: Pink Noise
Mogwai: As the Love Continues
Nubya Garcia :Source
Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra: Promises
The award ceremony is set to take place on the 9th of September at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.