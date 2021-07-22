Wolf Alice recieved their third nomination for a Mercury Prize today. Photo: Jordan Hemingway

Favoured nominee Arlo Parks shot to fame after the success of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams in January, winning the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2021 Brit Awards.

Now known for her neo-soul sound, Parks joins an extensive list of first-time nominees for this year's ceremony, including jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia and post-rock five-piece Black Country, New Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolf Alice are also popular to win this year's prize, with their third album Blue Weekend recieving rave reviews after its release in June.

The band have previously been nominated for a Mercury Prize, once back in 2015 for their debut album My Love Is Cool, before going on to win the award in 2018 for their second album Visions of a Life.The full list of this year's nominees is below:

Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Black Country, New Road: For The First Time

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend

Celeste: Not Your Muse

Berwyn: Demotape/Vega

Sault: Untitled (Rise)

Ghetts: Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel: Fir Wave

Laura Mvula: Pink Noise

Mogwai: As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia :Source

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra: Promises