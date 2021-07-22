Mercury Prize 2021: the full list of this year's nominees and what you need to know about them

The shortlist of nominees for this year's Mercury Prize has been announced today, with Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Celeste all in the running.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:14 pm
Wolf Alice recieved their third nomination for a Mercury Prize today. Photo: Jordan Hemingway
Favoured nominee Arlo Parks shot to fame after the success of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams in January, winning the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2021 Brit Awards.

Now known for her neo-soul sound, Parks joins an extensive list of first-time nominees for this year's ceremony, including jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia and post-rock five-piece Black Country, New Road.

Wolf Alice are also popular to win this year's prize, with their third album Blue Weekend recieving rave reviews after its release in June.

The band have previously been nominated for a Mercury Prize, once back in 2015 for their debut album My Love Is Cool, before going on to win the award in 2018 for their second album Visions of a Life.The full list of this year's nominees is below:

Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Black Country, New Road: For The First Time

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend

Celeste: Not Your Muse

Berwyn: Demotape/Vega

Sault: Untitled (Rise)

Ghetts: Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel: Fir Wave

Laura Mvula: Pink Noise

Mogwai: As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia :Source

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra: Promises

The award ceremony is set to take place on the 9th of September at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.