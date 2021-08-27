The rocker, well known for his no-nonsense Manc humour on Twitter, simply tweeted this morning: "Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds c’mon you know LG x"

Gallagher is well known for his love/hate relationship with Leeds United fans, often goading them on Twitter, but increasingly giving them respect as the Whites' fortunes have risen over the past few years.

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at Leeds Festival tonight (photo: SWNS).

Both Gallagher brothers are die-hard Manchester City fans.

Anticipation is building at Bramham Park today as the Bank Holiday bonanza returns for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Gallagher is one of the festival's main headliners, along with Stormzy and Post Malone.

One fan asked Gallagher on Twitter this morning: "What do you have to say to all the Liam fans that are going to see you perform for their first time this weekend?"

Liam replied: "I can’t wait to meet them."

Another fan asked if Liam would be "on the beers" at the festival.

He replied: "I’ll have my normal 10 pints of Guinness 5 tequilas 6 rums after the gig can’t go to mad as I got Reading on the Sunday."

Elsewhere, fans have been asking Liam for a sneak preview of his Leeds Festival set-list.

His most recent gig has been the free concert for NHS workers earlier this month at the O2 Arena in London.

Liam revealed on Twitter that his first song at Leeds will be Oasis tune 'Hello'.

Another fan asked: "Any changes from NHS setlist this weekend?"

Liam replied: "RnR star and slide away back in the starting line up."

Liam Gallagher setlist from the London 02 Arena

****** in the Bushes (Oasis song)

Hello (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Columbia (Oasis song)

Wall of Glass

Halo

Shockwave

Paper Crown

Why Me? Why Not.

Stand by Me (Oasis song)

Fade Away (Oasis song)

Greedy Soul

The River

Once

Encore:

Supersonic (Oasis song)

Acquiesce (Oasis song)

Go Let It Out (Oasis song)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

Roll With It (Oasis song)

Live Forever (Oasis song)

Encore 2:

Wonderwall (Oasis song)