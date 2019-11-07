Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre production launches Leeds City College’s new state-of-the-art theatre

A scene from Influence, a powerful and energetic piece inspired by modern TV hits like Stranger Things,

The 200-capacity theatre hosted Influence, a powerful and energetic piece inspired by modern TV hits like Stranger Things, in partnership with Leeds Playhouse.

The Leeds City College and Leeds Playhouse partnership is part of a long-term joint commitment to promoting collaboration within Leeds’ Cultural Quarter.

The new theatre facility provides another sizeable creative space for the city, with capacity to seat 200 people.

Complete with industry-leading backstage technical equipment, it is the latest in a series of contemporary creative features the campus boasts, including a costume workshop, recording and film studios and extensive gallery space.

Richard Lee, head of media and performance at Leeds City College, said: “Seeing our own young people come together to learn with others in the industry and put their backstage technical skills into practice truly highlights the commitment behind our joint ambition. We look forward to welcoming future audiences, while continuing to foster our productive relationship with Leeds Playhouse for the good of the city as a whole.”

James Brining, artistic director at Leeds Playhouse, said: “It was a privilege to see our partnership with the college truly come to fruition, with students helping to practically deliver our Youth Theatre’s latest production Influence.

"The event signals the ongoing creative relationship and understanding between our organisations. As literal and creative neighbours, we look forward to working with Leeds City College on future productions, while also offering support and guidance to students through work experience and skills training wherever possible. This is the start of an exciting new phase in the regeneration of Quarry Hill.”