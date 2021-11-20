Contemporary metal four-piece Blood Youth have partnered with the Leeds-based brewery to create 'Visions of Another Ale' - the darkest black IPA Northern Monk has ever brewed.

The beer was crafted to reflect the band's new surprise album, Visions of Another Hell, promising an IPA that "manages to find a little bit of lightness in the dark".

De-husked Carafa Special III malt provides a mellow platform for Idaho 7 and Sabro’s cocktail of pineapple, young coconut, and lime, while pineapple amps up the tropical notes of the hops with a hit of fruit flavour.

Blood Youth will play an intimate show at the Brewery on November 25, alongside a set from the DJs at Slam Dunk Festival.

Tickets are out now, and are free for anyone who pre-orders a physical copy of Visions of Another Hell.

A spokesperson for Northern Monk said: "Northern Monk and Blood Youth were born at a similar time in a similar place.

"We made beer, Blood Youth made music… In 2021 our journeys have been given the opportunity to unite again.

"Building on a history of celebrating the best of the North’s rock and metal scene, we’re delighted to welcome them to the Patrons Projects series, taking the gold edition of our Northern sounds project.

"The resulting beer is a heavily hopped, tropical, Imperial Black IPA. A fitting tribute. Not just celebrating with a beer, we’re stoked to welcome the band to play at our home and original brewery on the 25th of November."