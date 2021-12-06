As was the case for many choirs across the UK, the last two years have been a strange time for the Leeds Male Voice Choir, who were forced to rehearse digitally during the ongoing pandemic.

However this summer the choir returned to in-person rehearsals in advance of a host of events culminating with The Spirit Of Christmas extravaganza this weekend.

The choir’s popular performance of festive favourites will take place at the Holy Trinity Church in Leeds City Centre on Saturday 11 December, in support of St George’s Crypt.

This year they will perform twice at the newly restored church on Boar Lane, all to raise awareness of the care, compassion and hope offered by St George’s Crypt to the homeless and vulnerable in Leeds.

Speaking of the event, musical director Tim Knight said:

“The choir have been back in-person rehearsals now for five months and we have been preparing a fine show for the people of Leeds this Christmas - our first performance in Leeds since 2019.

“The men take their music making seriously, and have been working hard since returning to rehearsals and are sounding great.

"It’s going to be a very special return for The Spirit of Christmas.”

Music will feature We Need A Little Christmas, O Holy Night, Saviours Day, Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Let it Snow!, Gaudete, Away in A Manager, Walking in The Air, Still, Still, Still, O Come All Ye Faithful and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

The Spirit of Christmas takes place at the Holy Trinity Church on Saturday 11 December at 3pm and 6pm.

Tickets are available via the Leeds Male Voice Choir website and are priced at £12.