Saturday 24th of July will be the first edition of their weekly brunches since restrictions were lifted this Monday.

Doors open for the revamped event at 1pm, taking over the entirety of the venue’s 3rd floor Penthouse.

Fibre's new menu will be provided by Oulakitchen. Photo: Joe Rendell

The brunch weighs in at £35 per person, with bottomless prosecco, beer and cocktails available for guests as well as an extensive menu of hotdogs,sliders and desserts provided by Leeds-based boutique catering company Oulakitchen.

The event is hosted by a range of drag queens every Saturday, including Sillexa Diction, Malibu The Doll, Babooshka and Harvey Rose, with Rose notably working with Defected Records for their Glitterbox parties.

Joining Saturday’s line-up is Fibre’s resident DJ Gina Moretti, playing a mix of house, disco and dance classics from 1pm-4:30pm.

Bookings are now open for the event, and can be made through Fibre’s website here.